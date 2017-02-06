Mayor talks housing, HB2, critical issues in State of City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Monday, Mayor Jennifer Roberts gave her State of the City address in front of a crowd at the very high school she graduated from.

“Good morning, East Mecklenburg,” she said as she began her address touching on topics including affordable housing, community safety, transportation, jobs and HB2.

Mayor Roberts also boasted how women in Charlotte city government are paid 97 cents on the dollar to what men are paid, compared to the national average of 79 cents on the dollar. She also announced she’ll be working to add paid family leave in the next city budget.

“We rank first in cities for growth in the number of businesses, fourth in cities attracting the most families and our well-managed airport is the sixth busiest in the world. We’re also fourth in cities where African Americans are doing the best economically and we’re working to rank even higher,” she said, adding that Charlotte is the second fastest growing city in the U.S.

But her address also touched on many of the challenges facing our growing city.

“As Nelson Mandela said, as long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest,” said Mayor Roberts.

“I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that affordable housing is a crisis in our city,” saying that city council is committed to adding 5,000 new affordable units in the next three years.

Another major topic: public safety.

“Charlotte has not added new officers since 2008 despite the city’s growth and it’s about time we did that,” said Mayor Roberts.

Since last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney has been requesting more officers. In January, he told NBC Charlotte the city had only agreed to provide funding to hire 125-- just half how many he says the city needs.

But Monday, Mayor Roberts said, “In addition to continuing to build trust within the community, Charlotte City Council has voted to add more than 100 new officers to the police force over the next two years.”

Last year, 68 people were killed, and this year, that number is on track to be even higher, with more than seven homicides reported within the first six weeks of 2017.

Another topic addressed by the mayor was HB2. Mayor Roberts said the City will continue to try and repeal the law, which she says has left a dark cloud hanging over our city.

“We know that if HB2 stays in place over the next few months that major decisions are being made for the next five years for different groups who will be planning conventions and tournaments here. We know the NCAA is one of those,” she said, adding that, “Greensboro’s mayor told me that they’ll lose 53 events over the next five years if HB2 is not lifted.”

She says the 2018 NBA All-Star game currently scheduled to be played in Charlotte could also be in jeopardy.

Lastly, Mayor Roberts sent messages to both state legislators and to Washington.

“We know that our state is not a one-size-fits-all state, and so the message I’m sending to our state legislature, and I’ve said this to them before, is you need to let your cities be cities. Let Charlotte be Charlotte. We’re diverse, we’re inclusive, we’re creative and we have needs that are different from rural areas,” she said.

And to Washington, Mayor Roberts said Charlotte will stand strong as a city that is welcoming and inclusive.

