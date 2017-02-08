MEDIC: 1 transported to CMC after shooting in W Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say one person was transported to CMC with "life-threatening injuries," following a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

MEDIC says paramedics arrived in the 2100 block of West Boulevard to assist the victim.

Sources tell NBC Charlotte that the victim entered the West Boulevard branch of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library asking for medical assistance. The shooting did not take place in the library, source says.

BREAKING: patient loaded onto back of ambulance at library after report of possible shooting. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/xSeKf5paLp — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) February 8, 2017

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

