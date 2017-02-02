Meet York County's new deputies

Eight new K9 deputies are beginning their law enforcement training with the York County Sheriff's Office. (York County Sheriff's Office)

YORK, S.C. -- Eight new K9 deputies are beginning their law enforcement training with the York County Sheriff's Office.

The puppies were born November 20 with five females and three males.



Currently, the puppies are running around being puppies but when they get a little bit older trainers will start isolating them to see if they will actually run tracks on their own.

One will stay with the York County Sheriff's Office and two go to the Rock Hill. The others have not been placed at this time.

