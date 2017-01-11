Memorial service held for 14-year-old son of Kannapolis Police officer

Anthony Frazier (Photo: CMPD) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

MORGANTON, N.C. -- Hundreds are leaning on each other, as they grieve the death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier Wednesday night.

Frazier was the son of a Kannapolis Police officer who was shot and killed last week.

As cars drove in one after another and people walked toward First Presbyterian Church's front doors in Morganton, you couldn't hear a sound.

But even from a distance you could feel the pain.

The cars poured in filled with friends and family who wanted to pay their respects. Frazier was struck by a bullet last week in Charlotte.

"We don't know what to say about this case," said Captain Cecil Bribson of CMPD.

CMPD told us today they haven't made any arrests and there's nothing new in the case. They say Frazier was with his Aunt and Uncle last week and they had just pulled into their driveway when they saw two people that appeared to be trying to break in. One of them fired the shot at the car, hitting Frazier.

"What motive he's a 14-year-old kid," said his Uncle. "Was out celebrating his birthday, just came back from dinner. What's the motive for that?"

A GoFundMe page for his memorial fund has raised over $10,000.

"Somebody acting impulsively and doing something that shattered an entire family."

