Missing Man in Sumter May Have Medical Issues

Michael Thompson (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing man who they say has medical problems.

Officers say Michael Thompson, 55, was last seen September 10 leaving his home. At the time, he was wearing blue scrub pants, a green t-shirt, brown pants and flip-flops.

Deputies say he possibly has mental illness described as manic bipolar, PTSD, and spinal cord injury where he can't stand for long periods of time. He also has fainting spells.

Anyone who sees him should call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803.436.2000.

