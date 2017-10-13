Missing south Charlotte teen found dead, family says

Nathan Kocmond (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A missing south Charlotte teenager was found dead in Montgomery County Friday, according to his family.

Nathan Kocmond was reported missing from his home on Kennington Court Monday afternoon. The FBI was involved in the search for the 16-year-old, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. CMPD tweeted that Kocmond was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Nathan's father said he sustained a concussion about six weeks ago.

"He has been having severe headaches and depression because of that [concussion]," John Kocmond said.

Nathan transferred to Providence Day from Providence High School prior to his junior year. John says the injury took a toll on his son.

"He is missing his football team, not able to engage with his classmates the way he wanted to and that’s probably made him feel a little lonely as well," he explained.

