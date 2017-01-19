Missing tombstones may belong to historic church

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

BELMONT, N.C. -- A pair of tombstones found 13 years ago may be heading back to where they originally belong.

The York County Sheriff's Office posted about it on Facebook, and the quick response from the public gave the investigators their best lead yet.

"The tombstones we have we found in 2004," said Detective Walter Beck in an interview done by the York County Sheriff's Office. "One of our patrol deputies got a call from a gentleman over in the Clover area."

Beck says this was an unsolved mystery and somewhat forgotten until now.

"Thirteen years later, following up on a case, going through some of our evidence, I realize we have two old tombstones in our evidence lot," Beck said.

They mark the burial sites of Luther Parrott and James R. Smith, each born long ago.

"We're hoping the public can help us figure out where these may belong," Beck said.

So the Sheriff's Office put a post on Facebook to get the word out. Reverend James Almond at Goshen Presbyterian Church in Belmont says he got a call from them shortly after.

"They'd gotten 10 phone calls and everyone said this links to Goshen," Almond said. "So, it was really amazing to find out that quickly, 'hey, we've got a piece of history that belongs to our area and needs to come back.'"

Almond is still looking through the records to confirm that the two stones do belong here because there are two different cemeteries side by side. Back in 1764, the church was actually founded when a man was buried here.

"They had a funeral for him and said you know, 'we should really start worshiping together,'" Almond said. "So they built a brush arbor right beside his grave."

The Church and cemetery have co-existed ever since. Almond says there's been vandalism of the stones here in the past and he has a feeling that's what led to these two going missing. He hopes both stones can come back to the church if and when they confirm that it's indeed where they belong.

The York County Sheriff's Office says they are fairly certain that the Luther Parrott tombstone does belong to Goshen, but they want more help from the public on the James R. Smith stone.

