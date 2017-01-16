MLK Day celebrated across the area

Dan Yesenosky/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Throughout the day and night, Martin Luther King Day events were held to honor his legacy and remember his bravery.

At Northlake Mall, the fifth Annual MLK Teen Summit was held. In Rock Hill, Winthrop University students made 1600 care packages during their annual day of service.

Tonight at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in West Charlotte, hundreds gathered in the Sanctuary to celebrate with music, art and poetry. Sporty King's last name isn't the only connection he has to Dr. King.

"I did volunteer work at the Dr. Martin Luther King boys and girls club," King said. "So just by my virtue of associating with the Dr. King club I actually learned a lot more about him than I had already known."

King says this year's holiday has a bit of a different meaning to him with the Presidential Inauguration just days away and new leadership taking over.

"Part of what we want the country to do is come together," King said. "Well how are you going to come together if you don't acknowledge the challenges? And what better day to acknowledge the challenge than on the day we remember the metamorphosis and evolution of Dr. King."

King says he sees a lot of parallels in today's country and what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was fighting for years ago.



