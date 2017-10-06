Mom raising childhood cancer awareness by serving others

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Michelle Love spent Friday afternoon on a mission.

Love, the founder of the Stand Firm Warrior Foundation, took time Friday selling shirts to North Lincoln High School students ahead of Friday’s “Gold Game” against their cross-county rival. All of the money raised will help families dealing with childhood cancer.

“We want to bring out some awareness of the struggles that kids with cancer go through,” Love said. “So yeah, just prayer, support, and hugs.”

Love’s son, B.J. Correll, died after fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for over three years. Gold is the color of childhood cancer awareness. The foundation gave gold pompoms to the cheerleaders and gold socks to the players.

A Mom is loving her son by helping other families battling cancer.



Hear her inspiring message of hope after losing her child at 6.@wcnc pic.twitter.com/CowE9b0hN8 — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) October 6, 2017

“We’re expecting a huge crowd tonight with a lot of energy,” said Michel Sherrill, principal at North Lincoln High. “And we appreciate everything everybody does.”

Donations to fight cancer will be collected during Friday’s game. School officials expect a sellout crowd for the big event.

To learn more about Love’s foundation and the work they do, click here.

