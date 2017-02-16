Mother of alleged Iredell County kidnapping victim speaks out

Candace Mayberry. Photo: Dan Yesenosky/NBC Charlotte

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte had a chance to hear from the mother of an alleged kidnapping victim Thursday. On top of that, images of the marks left on his arms and legs, from restraints used by his attackers also became available for the public to see.

Deputies tell us the boy's father planned the entire thing.

"Never did I think something like this would happen, you know?" said Candace Mayberry.

Mayberry says she still doesn't feel safe in her own home. Deputies say her teenage son was kidnapped Wednesday morning from their home on West Iredell Circle, by a crew of four people, hired by the boy's father, Ricky Thomas.

The foursome: Michael Warman, Lorraine Colpitts, Tony Winslow and Mickey Mitton are accused of planning to bring the boy back to his father in Massachusetts, but were caught by State Police in Virginia and arrested.

Fortunately, the boy is okay and is now back at home. Mayberry shared pictures with us of marks on his ankles and wrists she says are from the restraints used to tie him up.

"What was done to my son, there's no justification for it whatsoever," Mayberry said.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office told NBC Charlotte that Thomas was arrested in Massachusetts Thursday. Thomas will be charged with conspiracy to commit felony restraint and felony breaking and entering.

"I'm very glad, I hope he stays there," Mayberry said. "I want justice to be served."

A next door neighbor told us he's the one who saw the boy being kidnapped and thrown into a van and he reported it to authorities. He wouldn't speak about it with us on camera because he said it was too unpleasant to relive.

