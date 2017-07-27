Mother receives death threats for confederate flag she didn't put up

CRAMERTON, N.C. - A Gaston County mother claimed her family received threats after her landlord flew a "huge" Confederate flag in her front yard without her knowledge.

Pictures of the flag flying over Wilkinson Boulevard near the Belmont-Cramerton border drew more than a thousand shares and hundreds of comments on Facebook.

Amber Vanmeter said members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans wanted to replace her family's relatively small, tattered North Carolina Confederate Battle Flag with a new one. Her landlord is a member of the group.

She said the new one was much larger and drew too much attention to her property.

"Oh my God, I broke down crying," she recalled when seeing the flag. "It was huge. I mean, it has drawn so much negative attention to my house to my kids."

She pulled down the flag after she claimed her family received multiple threats on social media, and people began trespassing on her property to take pictures and video of it.

She also said a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans threatened to have her evicted because she told him not the group couldn't fly another one.

"Our family has been put to shame for some reason that our landlord done," Vanmeter said.

Belk admitted he didn't realize the flag would be as large as it was.

He filed a report with Cramerton Police about the threats, and he said he won't evict Vanmeter's family.

"Leave this poor woman alone," Belk said in response to the threats. "If you want to come after someone, come after me."

Belk said the group's considering whether to fly a much smaller flag, but Vanmeter said she doesn't want any more flags.

"I'm sorry that it got like this," she said. "We did not mean for that to happen. We did not know that it was going to be to that extent."

