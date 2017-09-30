Motorcyclist killed in crash in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. -- Mint Hill Police says a Charlotte man was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

According to police, a motorcyclist lost control on Fairview Road and was ejected from his bike. Investigators say he was then hit by an oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 58-year-old Charlotte man but officials have not released his name.

The driver of the second vehicle did not appear to have any serious injuries, police say.

