WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Multiple fire departments responding to massive apartment fire

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a massive apartment fire in Pineville.

WCNC 2:21 PM. EST December 29, 2016

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Multiple fire departments responded Thursday afternoon to a massive fire that broke out in an apartment complex in South Charlotte.

Pineville Fire, Carolina Fire and Flint Hill Fire were called to a structure fire at Willow Ridge Apartments around noon Thursday. According to MEDIC, over 40 responders are on the scene from four different departments. 

 

 

All apartment occupants were able to get out of the building, officials said. Two mass casualty units were sent to the scene, however, no one had been transported to the hospital as of 12:30 p.m.

Officials a heavy smoke column is visible.

 

 

 

 

NBC Charlotte has reporters en route to the fire. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories