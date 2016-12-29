Multiple fire departments responding to massive apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Multiple fire departments responded Thursday afternoon to a massive fire that broke out in an apartment complex in South Charlotte.

Pineville Fire, Carolina Fire and Flint Hill Fire were called to a structure fire at Willow Ridge Apartments around noon Thursday. According to MEDIC, over 40 responders are on the scene from four different departments.

Neighbor captured this video of Pineville apt fire #wcnc pic.twitter.com/7vu59fHAOW — Ty Chandler (@TyChandler_News) December 29, 2016

All apartment occupants were able to get out of the building, officials said. Two mass casualty units were sent to the scene, however, no one had been transported to the hospital as of 12:30 p.m.

Officials a heavy smoke column is visible.

Huge smoke plume visible from 485 near Pineville. Apartment complex on fire @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Fvy2ZovWHm — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) December 29, 2016

