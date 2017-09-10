WCNC
Multiple lanes on SB I-85 shut down after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

WCNC 2:20 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person is dead after being struck a vehicle on southbound I-85 Sunday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on I-85 near Statesville Road. The individual struck was transported to CMC Main but was pronounced dead by Medic Paramedics.

Officials have not released the deceased individual's identity.

N.C. Highway Patrol said as of 2 p.m. that only one lane is open on southbound I-85 near Statesville Road.

