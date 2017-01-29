(Photo: Thinkstock)

Unfortunately, we had a major failure at our transmitter Saturday afternoon and are currently only transmitting at a fraction of our capability. We will have crews on the tower Sunday to help resolve the issue.

The issue should only affect Dish and over-the-air customers. Time Warner and Direct TV should continue working.

We are aware of the problem and are working to get to full power as soon as is safely possible. We will keep you updated when the issue is resolved.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Thanks so much for watching.

