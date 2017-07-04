NC officers join in on block party fun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (NBC) -- Two Asheville Police officers getting a lot of attention for joining in on some neighborhood fun this Fourth of July holiday.
The officers responded to a call about a street disturbance on Monday. When they got there, they found a block party going on.
One of the neighbors at the party created a makeshift water slide with plastic sheeting.
As officers realized no laws were being broken - they joined in the fun and took a ride on the water slide.
© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs