NC officers join in on block party fun

Two Asheville Police officers getting a lot of attention for joining in on some neighborhood fun this Fourth of July holiday.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (NBC) -- Two Asheville Police officers getting a lot of attention for joining in on some neighborhood fun this Fourth of July holiday.

The officers responded to a call about a street disturbance on Monday. When they got there, they found a block party going on.

One of the neighbors at the party created a makeshift water slide with plastic sheeting.

As officers realized no laws were being broken - they joined in the fun and took a ride on the water slide. 

