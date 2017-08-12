WCNC
NC politicians react to violence in Charlottesville, Va.

WCNC 9:00 PM. EDT August 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Politicians and elected leaders in the Carolinas weighed in after a series of violence and unrest took place in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

One person died and 19 others were injured Saturday after a car crashed into a crowd of peaceful protesters leaving a "Unite the Right" rally that officials had shut down. The planned rally was shut down after violence began breaking out between alt-right demonstrators, counter-protestors, white nationalists, neo-Nazis and supporters of Black Lives Matter, USA TODAY reports.

Few hours after the incident, a helicopter crashed near the site of the planned rally, killing two people. Officials said their deaths were linked to the violent white-nationalist rally.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts tweeted Saturday afternoon, expressing her disapproval toward hate speech.

Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols also tweeted following the unrest in Charlottesville. He condemned the actions taken by white nationalists and went on to say their actions do "not represent America"

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis tweeted that the display of "hate, bigotry and violence" that took place in Charlotteville was far from how our country should be represented.

Attorney General of North Carolina Josh Stein called for prayers after hearing that three people lost their lives on Saturday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called Saturday's series of violence a "tragedy," and added that it has "no place in our society." Like Roberts, he also called for people to value diversity.

 

