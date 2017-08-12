NC politicians react to violence in Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Politicians and elected leaders in the Carolinas weighed in after a series of violence and unrest took place in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

One person died and 19 others were injured Saturday after a car crashed into a crowd of peaceful protesters leaving a "Unite the Right" rally that officials had shut down. The planned rally was shut down after violence began breaking out between alt-right demonstrators, counter-protestors, white nationalists, neo-Nazis and supporters of Black Lives Matter, USA TODAY reports.

Few hours after the incident, a helicopter crashed near the site of the planned rally, killing two people. Officials said their deaths were linked to the violent white-nationalist rally.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts tweeted Saturday afternoon, expressing her disapproval toward hate speech.

Saddened by the events in #Charlotesville. Diversity makes our community and our country strong. Hate speech does not. — Jennifer Roberts (@JenRobertsNC) August 12, 2017

Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols also tweeted following the unrest in Charlottesville. He condemned the actions taken by white nationalists and went on to say their actions do "not represent America"

We should all be saddened by the terrible display of white nationalism in Charlottesville. This does not represent America . — Doug Echols (@ADougEchols) August 12, 2017

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis tweeted that the display of "hate, bigotry and violence" that took place in Charlotteville was far from how our country should be represented.

The hate, bigotry and violence on display in #Charlottesville is despicable and represents the complete opposite of what America stands for. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 12, 2017

Attorney General of North Carolina Josh Stein called for prayers after hearing that three people lost their lives on Saturday.

Three families lost loved ones today in #Charlottesville because of hate. Such sorrow. Prayers to them in their grief. — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) August 13, 2017

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called Saturday's series of violence a "tragedy," and added that it has "no place in our society." Like Roberts, he also called for people to value diversity.

The tragedy in Charlottesville today has no place in our society. Valuing diversity makes us stronger. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 12, 2017

