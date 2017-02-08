NC proposed law could fine drivers for allowing pets behind the wheel

Driving with a pet. Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. – You could soon be banned from driving with a pet in your lap.

It’s part of a proposed bill that aims to make roads safer. The bill claims holding a live animal in your lap is a distraction and a danger on the road.

Drivers in violation will have to pay up if the law is approved. The penalty is a $100 fine, plus court costs. However, if you’re found to be in violation it will not add points to your driver’s license. It also means an insurance surcharge would not be added.

If approved it would become law by December 1, 2017.

Prohibit Driving With Animal In Lap

