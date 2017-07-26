NCDOT 'concerned' about dirt clouds from I-77 project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says there is concern about reports of dirt and dust clouds being blown around by truck and heavy equipment working on the I-77 toll lane project.

One driver said Wednesday that at times, the dirt clouds make it seem like driving in fog.

A recent photo on Facebook showed cars going through what appeared to be a wall of dust and dirt particles.

One driver, Walter Phipps said, "Wherever they are working, we find dust clouds are coming up, and some of it is like fog."

The Division Engineer for the Transportation Department, Louis Mitchell told NBC Charlotte, "We are all concerned about dust in the work zone."

He said the contractor on the project is responsible for controlling the dust with water tracks and other measures, while the state is responsible for making sure the contractor is in compliance.

Asked if he felt the contractor is in compliance at the moment, Mitchell responded, "The contractor is performing. They currently have nine trucks deployed. They have plans to deploy more trucks in the work zone."

I-77 Mobility Partners is the main contract company building the project.

In a statement, spokesperson Jean Leier said the subcontractor, Sugar Creek Construction, is proactively trying to mitigate the dust problem, "By applying more than 100,000 gallons of water daily, and will continue to monitor the work area to make improvements as needed."

Louis Mitchell said, "Its and extreme concern of ours, and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure dust doesn't cause any traffic or safety issues."

