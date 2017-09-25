NC's Outer Banks braces for Maria

DARE COUNTY, N.C. -- It's the same game with a different name.

The Carolina coast is on alert for the third time in three weeks with Hurricane Maria expected to impact the Outer Banks.

Ocracoke and Hatteras Island issued mandatory evacuations on Monday, with a tropical storm watch issued for part of the North Carolina coast.

Maria is weakening in cooler waters but will still likely bring storm surge to the Outer Banks.

Local officials expect two to four feet of surge in the southern areas of the Pamlico Sound, including Morehead City and Atlantic Beach.

Last Tuesday, Jose brought high surf to the same area, with wind gusts topping 45 mph.

"Go on about your business, take it in stride," said Sandy Griffin, a Wrightsville Beach resident. "Smile, enjoy what you got left."

Coastal flooding caused issues then, and there are some concerns for tropical storm conditions hitting the Outer Banks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

