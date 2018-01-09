New bridge should ease traffic congestion near Concord Mills

Photo: NCDOT

CONCORD, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation said work may begin this spring on a new bridge near Concord Mills Mall.

The $10.2 million contract awarded to Blythe Development Company calls for a two-lane flyover bridge to connect I-85 at Concord Mils Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion.

The bridge will replace existing left turn lanes at the intersection and improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.

The project could get underway as early as May 1, 2018 and be completed by June 15, 2020.

