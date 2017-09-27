New grocery store chain adds more local choices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Harris Teeter, Publix, Food Lion... Charlotte’s grocery list goes on and on.

And now there’s a new kid on the block: Lidl.

“Prices are good,” shopper Deborah Smith said.

Lidl promises huge savings for customers.

When the store first opened its doors in North Carolina over the summer, its prices were 3 percent cheaper than Aldi and 9 percent cheaper than Walmart, according to the investment firm Jefferies.

It also boasts a large variety of wines, organic and gluten-free options. On top of that, an ever-changing "surprise" aisle that includes nonfood items such as fitness gear, kitchen appliances and even toys.

Two Lidl locations opened last Thursday, two more will open Thursday in Gastonia and Rock Hill.

Shopper Steve Lackey is hungry for new grocery options in the area.

“I feel like Lidl has a lot more to offer,” Lackey said.

Also opening Thursday, a newly remodeled Aldi location in Monroe. Making it the 20th remodeled Aldi to open in the Charlotte area.

And shoppers are gladly welcoming these affordable chains.

“It can’t be too expensive it has to be in my budget,” Brittany Rich said.

Other grocery giants are following suit to remain competitive in the market.

After Lidl entered the area, competing stores dropped their prices. Just this month, Target announced it is slashing prices on thousands of items.

