New laws bring residents to NC, increase tolls

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina welcomed dozens of new residents on the first day of the new year thanks to a new law that went into effect.

Beginning Jan. 1, the boundary line between North and South Carolina changed after former Gov. Pat McCrory signed an executive order moving the state line about 50 to 100 feet in areas east and west of Charlotte. So, about 50 homeowners from South Carolina became North Carolina residents as a result of the law.

Changes to North Carolina's sales tax mean tax is now charged on installation, maintenance and repair services related to real property. That means contractors who install or repair heating or air conditioning units, garage doors, water heaters, siding, kitchen cabinets or counters, flooring or any plumbing or electrical repairs now need to collect sales tax on those services.

Work on new construction and landscaping are exempt from the new sales tax rules.

Another law that went into effect Sunday allows teenagers in foster care throughout the state to continue receiving support services from age 18 through 21.

Officials with the state’s Division of Social Services said many young adults in foster care are not prepared to be self-sufficient by the age of 18. Extending services through age 21 provides additional guidance and assistance and makes it more likely that the young adults will obtain high school diplomas and enroll in college.

Drivers traveling on the Triangle Expressway will be paying more beginning Sunday, as the toll rate increased 3.5 percent.

A person traveling the entire distance of the toll road, about 17 miles, will pay $3.13, up 9 cents from the previous total. Customers paying through bill-by-mail will pay $4.81, an increase of 16 cents.

Money from tolling is used to pay bonds sold to fund the highway as well as maintenance

