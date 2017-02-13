New Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte?

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new hotel could be coming to the Queen City, and it's not just any hotel, but a Trump Hotel.

A New York Times article revealed that the President's son believes Charlotte could be an attractive market for their new brand of "Scion" hotels. Eric Trump mentioned Austin, Charlotte and Nashville among the list of large-to-midsize "trendy" cities.

"It's a more affordable brand and it's a brand they're hoping will appeal to young professionals," said Candace Carlisle.

Carlisle of the Dallas Business Journal is referring to the "Scion" brand, the name for this new line of boutique hotels.

Our sister station WFAA in Dallas received renderings of the Scion Hotel, which is expected to be opening there in 2019. The rendering shows a six-floor hotel with over 200 rooms and ground-floor retail space.

Many businesses have been distancing themselves from President Trump. Sears is the latest retailer to join others like Nordstrom and Belk in dropping Ivanka Trump's designer line.

We've seen plenty of protests outside Trump Hotels over the last year as well. While Scion is a Trump Hotel, it won't have the Trump name written on it, at least from what the renderings showed.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority wouldn't comment specifically on the possibility of a Trump Hotel, but they said they're planning to add over 8,000 new hotel rooms by 2020 in the Charlotte Region and 22 new hotels in 2017, with seven of those in Charlotte's Center City.

This wouldn't be the first time the Trumps have done business in this area. In 2012, he bought "The Point" golf course and club in Lake Norman, now called Trump National Golf Club Charlotte.

