New Year's Eve celebration declared an 'extraordinary event'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With thousands of people expected to ring in 2017 in uptown, the City of Charlotte has declared New Year’s Eve 2016 an extraordinary event.

The celebration will take place at Romare Bearden Park, 300 South Church Street. The family-friendly celebration srtarts at 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

The event includes food vendors, food trucks, a DJ, a live band, the lighting of the Queen City crown, and a fireworks display starting at midnight. This is an alcohol-free event.

The extraordinary event designation, which has become commonplace for large scale events in Charlotte, is a designation for an event of national or international significance which might attract a significant number of people to a certain area of the city. The declaration is made by the Charlotte city manager in conjunction with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

City Manager Marcus Jones said the declaration takes into consideration several New Year’s celebrations in the Queen City, including events at Romare Bearden Park, the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, as well as other nearby venues.

Copyright 2016 WCNC