Thousands gather in uptown Charlotte to ring in 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The City of Charlotte welcomed the 2018 calendar year in style.

Many gathered at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte to join the annual countdown.

Those at the event needed to brave the arctic air moving into the Carolinas. With lows of 18 degrees Sunday night, the visitors at Romare Bearden Park were seen wearing scarves, hats, gloves and some even carried hand warmers.

Officials expect about 5,000 people to show up at the uptown Charlotte celebration.

Charlotte Fire told NBC Charlotte's crew at the event that calls begin to pick up around midnight, so they are doubling their number of ambulances to provide medical support.

