CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NFL released the finalized version of the Dec. 31, Week 17 schedule Sunday night.

With the schedule change, the Carolina Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons at 4:25 p.m. ET, as opposed to the original 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The @NFL has finalized the Week 17 schedule. pic.twitter.com/P9RnwwI1EI — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 25, 2017

The NFL also moved the Cincinnati-Baltimore, Buffalo-Miami, New Orleans-Tampa Bay and Jacksonville-Tennessee games from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The NFL said there won't be a Sunday Night Football game for Week 17.

