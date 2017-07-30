SALISBURY, N.C. -- An NFL player is mourning the loss of a relative.
In a tweet, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Keion Adams posted "I'd do anything to have my brother Anthony Gill and Cousin Chiefin Quick back man."
I'd do anything to have my brother Anthony Gill and cousin Chiefin Quick back man. Yal ain't deserve death this early. I love yal boys.— Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017
Rest easy brother and fly high my G, I love you man. This one hurts more than ever! Continue to watch over me. 💔— Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017
Rest easy Quick. I love you bro, y'all keep me safe.— Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017
Wish I could've spent some more time with yal boys. 😪— Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 30, 2017
On Saturday, police said 22-year-old Anthony Gill and 23-year-old Daquan Roberton were both shot and killed in Salisbury. Two others, 22-year-old Quandarius Davis and 20-year-old Kayla McCullers were both hospitalized from the same shooting.
Davis was released from the hospital but McCullers was transported to an area hospital Saturday.
Adams, a Salisbury native who attended Salisbury High School, also tweeted that he is going to dedicate the 2017 NFL season to the shooting victims. Adams told WTAE in Pittsburgh that the victims were his best friend and his cousin.
I dedicate everything this season to yal boys. Ik what yal would have wanted, so imma go even harder. #allGasNobrakes #FlyHighWhammys— Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017
