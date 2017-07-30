WCNC
Close

NFL player vows to 'dedicate everything this season' to victims of deadly Salisbury shooting

One of the men killed in the Salisbury shooting is related to a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 3:48 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

SALISBURY, N.C. -- An NFL player is mourning the loss of a relative.

In a tweet, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Keion Adams posted "I'd do anything to have my brother Anthony Gill and Cousin Chiefin Quick back man."

On Saturday, police said 22-year-old Anthony Gill and 23-year-old Daquan Roberton were both shot and killed in Salisbury. Two others, 22-year-old Quandarius Davis and 20-year-old Kayla McCullers were both hospitalized from the same shooting. 

Davis was released from the hospital but McCullers was transported to an area hospital Saturday.

Adams, a Salisbury native who attended Salisbury High School, also tweeted that he is going to dedicate the 2017 NFL season to the shooting victims. Adams told WTAE in Pittsburgh that the victims were his best friend and his cousin.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories