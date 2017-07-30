Jun 13, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Keion Adams (99) talks with linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during drills in minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

SALISBURY, N.C. -- An NFL player is mourning the loss of a relative.

In a tweet, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Keion Adams posted "I'd do anything to have my brother Anthony Gill and Cousin Chiefin Quick back man."

I'd do anything to have my brother Anthony Gill and cousin Chiefin Quick back man. Yal ain't deserve death this early. I love yal boys. — Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017

Rest easy brother and fly high my G, I love you man. This one hurts more than ever! Continue to watch over me. 💔 — Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017

Rest easy Quick. I love you bro, y'all keep me safe. — Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017 Wish I could've spent some more time with yal boys. 😪 — Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 30, 2017

On Saturday, police said 22-year-old Anthony Gill and 23-year-old Daquan Roberton were both shot and killed in Salisbury. Two others, 22-year-old Quandarius Davis and 20-year-old Kayla McCullers were both hospitalized from the same shooting.

Davis was released from the hospital but McCullers was transported to an area hospital Saturday.

Adams, a Salisbury native who attended Salisbury High School, also tweeted that he is going to dedicate the 2017 NFL season to the shooting victims. Adams told WTAE in Pittsburgh that the victims were his best friend and his cousin.

I dedicate everything this season to yal boys. Ik what yal would have wanted, so imma go even harder. #allGasNobrakes #FlyHighWhammys — Keion Adams (@civilSAVAGE1) July 29, 2017

