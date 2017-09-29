NICU kids make their own art to beneift others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With paint, glitter, and a lot of fun children born in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Levine Children's Hospital made art Friday.

The masterpieces will be auctioned off with the money raised to be given back to the NICU.

"We're hoping that it goes over really well." said Mom Meghan Hampton and founder of the Charity Cottie and Cake. "It's been a really great journey for us. It's been a very healing journey and a lot of good has come out of it."

Hampton gave birth to twin girls needing extra care. Her older daughter pronounced 'Scottie and Kate' as 'Cottie and Cake.' After Kate passed away, the family kept the name 'Cottie and Cake' to become a way to help the NICU become a more family friendly place. Her 7 year old daughter made a flower painting.

"She's doing great and all because of the care she received here."

For artist Brooke Knaus, today was awesome.

"I think it's really special for them. I hope it feels special for them. These families have been through so much. This is a chance to celebrate I think for them." Knaus said.

The auction takes place in November with plans to help the Children's Hospital in the Springtime.

