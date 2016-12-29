No. 18 Va. Tech stages epic comeback, tops Arkansas

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Isaiah Ford (1) tries to push off Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jared Collins (29) in the third quarter during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Jerod Evans threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores and No. 18 Virginia Tech pulled off the largest comeback in its 124-year history, erasing a 24-point halftime deficit to beat Arkansas 35-24 on Thursday night in the Belk Bowl.

After being limited to 180 yards in the first half, Hokies (10-4) took advantage of three of Austin Allen's interceptions and scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions of the second half.

Evans scored on a 4-yard run and threw touchdown strikes to Sam Rogers and Chris Cunningham to cut it to 24-21 In the third quarter. Travon McMillan put the Hokies ahead for good with 12:03 left in the game when he scored on a 6-yard run. Evans sealed the win with an 8-yard touchdown scamper

Virginia Tech came in averaging 35 points, but the Razorbacks (7-6) set the tone early by turning Evans' fumble and interception into 10 points to take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 24-0 at halftime and it looked as if it might cruise to an easy victory.

But Evans had other ideas.

He completed 12 of 16 passes for 129 yards and two TDs in the second half, helping Justin Fuente became the first coach in school history to win 10 games in his first season.

TAKEAWAYS

Arkansas: They fought well in the first half but appeared to run out of steam coming out of the locker room as the protection broke down on offense.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies showed again they never quite. They rallied from 17 points down to beat Notre Dame 31-24.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

Allen was spectacular in the first half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. However, his three interceptions in the second half proved costly.

ALL FOR NOTHING

With Arkansas leading 24-7, wide receiver Drew Morgan caught a 74-yard pass from Allen in the third quarter, but then fumbled at the 1 and the ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. However, the Razorbacks were bailed out because Virginia Tech was called for illegal hands to the face, giving them a first down - although 65 yards back down the field. But the fumble still proved costly as the Razorbacks would have to punt the ball away four plays later. Morgan was ejected later in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks open next season at home against Florida A&M on Sept. 2.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will open next season against neighbor West Virginia on Sept. 2 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.