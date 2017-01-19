No prison time for man who killed teen on Lake Norman

Sheyenne Marshall

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- The man charged with killing a Concord teenager on Lake Norman in 2015 will serve no time in prison but must pay her funeral costs.

Keith Cerven, 50, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Sheyenne Marshal.

Sheyenne died July 4, 2015, when Cerven piloted a boat that struck her while she was kneeboarding.

Additional charges against Cerven of boating while intoxicated and reckless boating were dismissed.

Sheyenne's death led to the passage in 2016 of what has come to be known as "Sheyenne's Law."

The new law makes drunk boating a felony punishable by up to 17 years in prison.

Under the old law, it was a misdemeanor.

Attorney Melissa Owen, who did not play a role in the case, said there is a basic legal principle that explains why someone can not later be charged with a crime that was not on the books at the time.

"This is one of the most fundamental aspects of our constitution. If you commit a crime, you will be punished by the law that exists on the day the crime was committed," she said.

Thursday at the lake where she died, a couple of her friends remembered her and said they wished the sentence handed to Cerven had been more harsh.

Luke Steadman said, "I think he should definitely have some sort of punishment because he killed someone."

Another friend, Riley Kauffman said, "Nobody can really do anything about that. What we can do is try to stop it. Stop drunk boating."

Cerven will have to serve 30 months of supervised probation and pay $14,396.00 to cover the funeral expenses for Marshal.

