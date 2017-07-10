'No Swimming' advisory issued after wastewater contaminants Mountain Island Lake

Via Mecklenburg County Public Information Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A no swimming advisory has been issued for McDowell Creek Cove on Mountain Island Lake in Mecklenburg County.

Approximately 58,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater discharged into Mountain Island Lake from the McDowell Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Huntersville.

“It was necessary to close the areas to recreation because of the potential risk to human health. That’s because this cove on Mountain Island Lake is designated as recreational waters,” said Rusty Rozzelle, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.

The wastewater was discharged Saturday evening after backup generators at the plant failed to start following severe storms in the area.

The discharged wastewater was partially treated and is not the same as a sanitary sewer overflow.

The no swimming advisory will be in effect until water samples results become available on July 12.

