No swimming advisory issued for part of Lake Norman due to raw sewage spill

Photo submitted by Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A no swimming advisory was issued for a cove on Lake Norman after hundreds of gallons of sewage were discharged into a lake Tuesday.

The advisory was issued for a cove near 16833 Jetton Road in Cornelius. According to Mecklenburg County officials, about 200 gallons of raw sewage leaked into the lake from a spill that occurred in the 18000 block of Harbor Light Boulevard.

Photo submitted by Mecklenburg County.

County officials say the spill resulted from a broken wastewater pipe, which was repaired earlier Tuesday by Charlotte Water. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Service staff is conducting sampling in the cove.

The advisory will continue until levels are determined to be safe for swimming.

