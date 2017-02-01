Odor prompts hazmat call at South Iredell HS

Fire truck.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Hazmat crews were called to South Iredell High School Wednesday after an odor was reported in the school’s science building.

According to Iredell Emergency Management, initial testing do not reveal anything toxic or flammable, but the exact cause of the smell has not been identified.

Officials say that no one was injured and school was not interrupted outside of the science building, which was closed. Parents were also notified by school officials of the situation.

No further details were made available.

