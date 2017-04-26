Officer dragged by car as suspect attempts to flee scene

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A University City Division officer was transported to the hospital after a vehicle stop went awry.

According to CMPD, two officers stopped a vehicle Thursday on the 2500 block of East W.T. Harris Blvd.

When the officers learned that the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, they tried to get him out of the vehicle to place him under arrest. While attempting to do so, CMPD says the driver attempted to flee the scene and drug one of the officers by his vehicle around 20 feet.

The officer received minor injuries and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital for "precautionary reasons," officials said.

CMPD says while the suspect hasn't been arrested, they know his identity and are applying additional warrants for his arrest.

