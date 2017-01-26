WCNC
Fatal officer involved shooting shuts down Albemarle Road

WCNC 2:15 PM. EST January 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene in east Charlotte investigating an fatal officer involved shooting.

An armed suspect was involved in the incident. According to CMPD one person died in the officer-involved shooting and all officers are 'okay.' The gun of the armed suspect was recovered at the scene.

The incident happened near the 6100 - 6200 block of Albermarle Road around 1:45 p.m. 

 

 

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

CMPD took to Twitter to saying they will provide more info ASAP and that their "thoughts are with all involved."

 

 

This is an active, developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

