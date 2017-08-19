Paul Perrette, photo submitted by Monroe Police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Monroe Police Department is mourning a loss of one of its own.

Police say Monroe High School resource officer Paul Perrette, 49, died after being involved in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. The accident took place near the town of Cherokee.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our department, the students at Monroe High School and our residents,” said Police Chief Bryan Gilliard in a press release. “Paul was a very well-respected and well-like member of our department and community and we are all just devastated at this time.”

Monroe Police says details about the accident are still being gathered.

