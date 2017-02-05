Officials: 6-year-old airlifted after NoDa fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officials say a 6-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned in an apartment fire in NoDa Monday morning.
According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of East 36th Street off The Plaza around 2:15 a.m. Officials say it took a team of 27 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the blaze.
Update structure fire; 27 firefighters controlled incident in 15 minutes; 1 person rescued; 2:23 am; RCannon— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 6, 2017
Medic said that no other people were taken to the hospital during the incident.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs