Officials: 6-year-old airlifted after NoDa fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officials say a 6-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned in an apartment fire in NoDa Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of East 36th Street off The Plaza around 2:15 a.m. Officials say it took a team of 27 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the blaze.

Medic said that no other people were taken to the hospital during the incident.

