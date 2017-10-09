Officials investigate a Lancaster Co. high school after possible shooting threat

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Dozens of law enforcement officers were seen at Indian Land High School after a student threatened a school shooting.

The Lancaster County School District notified parents about the threat Friday after a school employee found graffiti written on the wall, referencing a possible shooting Monday.

The school's safety director told NBC Charlotte the note lacked specific details but said they still called in extra law enforcement to ensure safety for all students and faculty.

The school district said they will continue to investigate as they believe they don't have enough information to believe the threat was credible.

© 2017 WCNC.COM