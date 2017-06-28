Light switch failure triggers Lowell house fire, officials say

Fire officials in Lowell are investigating after a house suffered serious damage during a fire Thursday morning. (Photo: Ariel Plasencia, WCNC)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Fire officials are investigating after an accidental electrical fire ripped through a Lowell home Thursday morning.

According to Gaston County officials, firefighters responded to a reported fire at the intersection of Lowell Road and Oakland Drive around 4:15 a.m. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the flames under control, according to officials at the scene. Investigators determined the cause of fire to be an electrical failure related to a light switch.

Next door neighbor tells me the homeowner just sold this house. Fire started on back porch (completely charred). Fire marshal on scene @wcnc pic.twitter.com/31oPQuF1im — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) June 29, 2017

Fire officials said the fire started on the back porch before it spread to the dining room and reached the attic. The Fire Marshal said initial reports indicate that the house is a total loss, but later said the home wasn't a total loss. An estimated damage figure has not been released by authorities.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

#UPDATE: Home on Lowell Rd NOT a total loss, just heavy damage, per fire marshal. @wcnc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) June 29, 2017

