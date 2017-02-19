Officials: Missing man possibly headed towards Charlotte

Luigi Aloysuis Pontes (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 56-year-old man.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Luigi Aloysuis Pontes, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Pontes is described standing at 5'6" and weighing 206 lbs. He has short white hair and green eyes which he requires glasses for.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jacket and dark boots.

He was last seen on the 3800 block of Kathy Road in Morganton.

Officials believe he may be headed towards the Charlotte area.

Copyright 2017 WCNC