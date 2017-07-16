WCNC
Ohm in the outfield is a hit at BB&T stadium

Yoga and baseball at BB&T park

Diana Rugg, WCNC 12:21 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hours before the Charlotte Knight's game against the Gwinnett Braves a unique yoga class took over the outfield of BB&T Ball Park!

The NC Yoga Bar and OrthoCarolina hosted “Ohm in the Outfield”, an hour of yoga on the outfield grass.

The owners of the NC Yoga Bar are known for their “pop-up” classes around town, anywhere but inside a traditional studio.

They spent two years securing the outfield for this morning’s class.

Participants were offered a deal on Knights tickets for tonight if they paid for the class this morning.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


