Ohm in the outfield is a hit at BB&T stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hours before the Charlotte Knight's game against the Gwinnett Braves a unique yoga class took over the outfield of BB&T Ball Park!

The NC Yoga Bar and OrthoCarolina hosted “Ohm in the Outfield”, an hour of yoga on the outfield grass.

The owners of the NC Yoga Bar are known for their “pop-up” classes around town, anywhere but inside a traditional studio.

They spent two years securing the outfield for this morning’s class.

Parting shot as #Ohm in the Outfield wraps up at

Thanks for having us this morning @ncyogabar! pic.twitter.com/xf5hF81Zuy — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 16, 2017

Participants were offered a deal on Knights tickets for tonight if they paid for the class this morning.

