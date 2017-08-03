One dead after shooting, crash in east Charlotte, CMPD says

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed Thursday night they are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte.

One person has been pronounced deceased after shots were reportedly fired and a car crashed into a utility pole on Monroe Road at Fugate Ave.

Medic has confirmed the person was confirmed dead at the scene and was not transported.

It is not clear yet what prompted the shooting.

