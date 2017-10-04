One Year Later: Who Killed Two NC A&T Students?

Police are looking for information in the deaths of two A&T students shot last October. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's been one year since NC A&T students stood hand in hand at the campus bell tower, mourning the loss of their classmates, Alisia Diuedonne and Ahmad Campbell.

Police say both were shot at an off-campus party on homecoming weekend and they're still looking for answers.

"It's just crazy knowing it happened this close to campus," says senior Kennedy Cooper.

"I just remember waking up in the middle of the night because there was so much commotion, and seeing the police cars and in the morning it was taped off," says Taylor Tucker, who lived down the road from where it happened.

Poilce say they were called to the 900 block on Circle Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. They say a fight escalated and shots were fired, hitting both students who later died at the hospital.

Police haven't made any arrests, but they are still investigating.

Greensboro and Guilford County Crimestoppers sent out a release Tuesday, saying there's a $10,000 reward for anyone with information about the shooting. Police want anyone who was at the party or anyone who has information to come forward. You can leave an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers by calling 336-373-1000 or texting BADBOYZ to 274637.

