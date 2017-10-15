'Open Streets 704' showcases different part of Charlotte each bike ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sunday afternoon was a nice day for Charlotteans to go out for a bike ride.

Tons of participants did just that in south Charlotte as part of the "Open Streets 704" series.

The 5.5-mile bike ride showcases a different part of Charlotte each ride.

Riders told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene it was a great day for a ride, hear some live music and meet fellow cyclists.

