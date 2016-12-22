Organization teaches gift wrapping techniques for the holidays

NBC Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. -- You've bought that perfect gift that your wife may not like- now comes the harder part: wrapping!

It can be overwhelming for some trying to make it look like you didn't just throw it into a grocery store paper bag and staple it shut.

"You want nice, clean corners and edges." said Rachel Kennedy a team leader at the gift wrapping station inside the Concord Mills Mall. "I think it shows people you have a special place in your heart for them. You want to do a little something in addition to buying a gift."

While donations are greatly appreciated, the service by the food court is free. It's run by the Junior Charity League of Concord.

A steady stream of shoppers could be found at the kiosk.

Shopper Nicole Johnson got her gifts wrapped up Thursday.

"I do not care to wrap. I love that it goes to a charity," Johnson said.

But what about the folk who can't make it out to the Mall? For help at home we went to Hospitality House of Charlotte, a place families can stay while love ones are in the hospital. Gifts are wrapped year round for children in need.

"It can be very easy if you use the right things." said Neely Whiteside, the Development Director and our wrapping guide.

Whiteside offers these tips:

Cut enough paper the first time. Bring up the paper halfway up the box to know you have enough. Tap the paper together on the overlap. Leave about 5 inches on either side of the box. Wrap both hands around the edge and push in the middle. Make sharp creases on the top and bottom to create angled edges. Fold the top edge into the bottom and then push on top to tape. Tie a ribbon around the box to give it a clean look. For odd shaped gifts like a football- just put it inside a box that it fits 'nicely' in. Then wrap like before. Check social media sites like Pinterest for more ideas. There! All done! That wasn't so hard? Was it?



Copyright 2016 WCNC