Outbound Providence Road at Sharon Amity Road closed after fatal crash

WCNC 10:28 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a fatal accident took place in southeast Charlotte Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Providence Road. One person was pronounced deceased.

Outbound Providence Road at Sharon Amity is closed, CMPD says.

Stick with WCNC.com as crews are heading to the scene to provide updates.

