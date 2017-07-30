Outbound Providence Road at Sharon Amity Road closed after fatal crash

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a fatal accident took place in southeast Charlotte Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Providence Road. One person was pronounced deceased.

Outbound Providence Road at Sharon Amity is closed, CMPD says.

