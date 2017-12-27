Outrage over cars illegally parking next to handicap spaces at Belmont Walmart

BELMONT, N.C. -- Outrage was sparked online after a Gaston County man posted several photos of people illegally parked in handicap spaces at the Belmont Walmart.

Richard Edling says he took the pictures Wednesday and posted them on Facebook out of frustration.

His mother is paralyzed and needs a wheelchair. Her van needs the yellow-striped access areas next to the handicap spaces to release the chair ramp.

But Edling says more often than not, someone is parked in that area, making it impossible for his mother to get out.

“Unfortunately it's very common and it's like this most days,” Edling said. “Today, I finally decided I was going to take some pictures and show it to people.”

Edling captured seven photos of people illegally parked in those access areas at the Belmont Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

When our news crew checked it out hours later —they found half a dozen more.

“You just want to be able to, you know, have as much of a normal life as possible doing the things everyone else does. And when people do things like that it really is inconsiderate and selfish,”

Edling said.

“Honestly, I'm pretty sure everyone knows but they just don't care.”

And, even though some of the vehicles parked on those yellow lines had handicap placards, it’s still illegal.

“It really hurts people who actually need that room and need that space and can't get around otherwise,” Edling said. “Think of others, don't just think about yourself, and be respectful.”

In North Carolina anyone caught violating handicap parking laws will have to pay a fine of at least $100.

© 2017 WCNC.COM