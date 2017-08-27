'Big Cut' gets students ready for school with free haircuts, school supplies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the sounds of clippers and music, a local community came together for their second annual "Big Cut."

"We said basic haircuts but some of them are coming out with designs," said Power 98.7 FM radio personality Jessica Williams with a laugh.

Williams was one of the organizers of the event.

"I just dreamed it," she said.

That dream became reality Sunday night. Twenty-five local barbers volunteered their time to give 125 free haircuts.

"We want them to walk away feeling confident," said Williams.

But the kids walked away with more than a fresh fade.

Positive Parenting Program, or Triple P, offered advice to both parents and children.

"As they're sitting in the chair with the barber, they're talking to them about goal-setting," said Williams. "Each kid along with a big cut is setting a big goal for themselves."

Ladii D from KingDome Kuttz has been cutting hair for decades. Originally from Chicago, she said she used to cut hair for Scottie Pippen and other members of the Chicago Bulls.

She said Sunday's back-to-school session gave her an opportunity to inspire a younger generation.

To top it all off, more than 200 free book bags were given out, making sure every child left with a "big cut" and a smile.

© 2017 WCNC.COM