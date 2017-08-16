CMS installs cameras on all buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Back to school at CMS will bring early wake-up calls and cameras inside school buses.

At the back to school briefing by CMS Wednesday, school administrators announced a number of things that families can expect to see this year. Among them, cameras that will be outfitted on every school bus.

The cameras will be placed inside the buses; two in the front and two in the back. They will offer a view of all of the activity happening inside the bus.

The executive director of transportation hopes that the cameras will provide more accountability for the drivers and more oversight for the students.

Last school year brought a number of high-profile incidents on buses, including fights. CMS leaders are hopeful that these buses will now be able to help provide insight when accusations of misconduct surface.

CMS leaders also announced that many of the bus routes will be longer this school year, due in part to the new assignment plan and the high volume of students enrolling in magnet schools.

According to CMS administration, pick-up time for some students will be as early as 5 a.m. Drop-offs could be as late at 6 p.m.

School leaders are hopeful that as new drivers become acclimated to the routes, and as the routes themselves are tweaked, some of those early and late bus schedules will be improved.

